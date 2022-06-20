3 killed in gunmen attacks in NW Nigeria: official

Unidentified gunmen killed three people and injured two others in recent attacks in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna, a government official said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bandits stormed villages on motorcycles, and an unspecified number of locals were also kidnapped by the gunmen, Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said in a statement.

Aruwan did not reveal the exact date when the attacks happened.

According to the official, security patrols are conducted in the general area as investigations proceed.

Gunmen attacks have been frequently reported across the most populous country in Africa for years, resulting in deaths and kidnappings of civilians as well as security operatives.