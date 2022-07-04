Tropical storm Bonnie to become hurricane off Mexico coast Sunday

Tropical storm Bonnie is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane off the southwest coast of Mexico on Sunday evening, packing winds of up to 95 miles per hour (153 km/h), Mexico's national meteorological service said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Bonnie made landfall on Friday evening on the Caribbean coast near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border, bringing heavy rains across the region, before crossing over to the Pacific on Saturday.

Local media reported one death in El Salvador due to the storm.