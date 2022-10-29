Car bombs at Somali education ministry leave scores of casualties

Two car bomb explosions at the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed or wounded scores of people on Saturday, police and the state news agency said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

It was not known who was behind the blasts but the Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

"Two car bombs hit the walls of the ministry," police captain Nur Farah said.

The first explosion hit the ministry then the second blast occurred as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims, Farah told Reuters.

A police officer guarding the ministry, who gave his name as Hassan, told Reuters he saw at least 12 bodies and more than 20 people wounded.

State news agency SONNA, said the blasts had caused "scores of civilian casualties including independent journalist Mohamed Isse Kona."