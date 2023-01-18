Moderna says RSV vaccine 84% effective at preventing symptoms in older adults

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday that its experimental messenger RNA vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83.7% effective in a late-stage trial at preventing at least two symptoms, such as cough and fever, in adults aged 60 and older, Trend reports citing Reuters.

RSV, which produces symptoms similar to a cold but can be fatal for young children and older adults, causes about 14,000 deaths annually in adults ages 65 and older. The disease surged in the United States and Europe this fall alongside the flu and COVID-19.

There is currently no vaccine for the virus in adults. Moderna, Pfizer Inc and GSK Plc are racing to get their RSV vaccines to market first.

Pfizer and GSK filed applications for U.S. regulatory approval late last year. Pfizer's RSV vaccine was found to be 66.7% effective against two or more symptoms in late-stage trials.

Moderna said it intends to submit its vaccine, mRNA-1345, for regulatory approval consideration globally in the first half of 2023.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge told Reuters its vaccine appears to compare favorably to the experimental Pfizer and GSK shots.

"It's very exciting to see progress in RSV vaccines in older adults, and I think both of those vaccines have shown pretty remarkable results as well," Hoge said. "We really think we're in that top class - 84% is a terrific efficacy number."