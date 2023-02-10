World Bank to provide Türkiye $1.78 bln in earthquake relief financing

The World Bank said on Thursday it is providing Türkiye with $1.78 billion in relief and recovery financing assistance as the country struggles with the aftermath of an earthquake that has killed over 20,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The World Bank said in a statement that $780 million will become available for Ankara immediately, as the funds will be diverted from two existing World Bank loan projects in Türkiye. Another $1 billion in assistance for Türkiye's recovery and reconstruction is also being prepared but will take more time to arrange, a World Bank spokesperson said.