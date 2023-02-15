NASA to launch sixth crew rotation flight to space station later February

NASA plans to launch its SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Feb. 26, according to the agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The liftoff is targeted for 2:07 a.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 26 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission is NASA's sixth crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the space station, and the seventh flight of Dragon spacecraft with humans aboard.

The Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, as well as United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the orbital outpost.

The crew will dock the space station's Harmony module about 23 hours after liftoff, according to NASA.