Protesters storm Suriname's parliament as anti-austerity rally turns chaotic

Dozens of protesters forced their way into Suriname's parliament as hundreds more rampaged through the capital Paramaribo on Friday, clashing with police as demonstrations against the government descended into chaos, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Thousands took to the streets in initially peaceful demonstrations against government austerity measures, including the elimination of subsidies, against a backdrop of high inflation.

But the protests turned ugly when demonstrators throwing rocks and bottles at police stormed parliament's grounds, with some making their way into the building before being forced back, a Reuters witness said. Police fired tear gas in return.

Others started fires and looted shops, many of which had closed as a precaution amid the unrest.

The government of President Chan Santokhi condemned the violence, saying in a statement it had set up a task force to track down those responsible for attacking parliament.

Santokhi's office urged citizens to avoid downtown and busy locations, saying there had been 50 arrests "and this number will continue to rise."