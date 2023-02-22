Crew Dragon with Russian cosmonaut on board to blast off early on February 26

The Crew Dragon spacecraft of the US company SpaceX will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) at 10.07 a.m. Moscow time on February 26, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft with Crew-6 <�…> atop the Falcon-9 carrier rocket will be carried out from the Kennedy Space Center at 10:07:35 a.m. Moscow time on February 26, its docking with the Harmony module of the US segment of the International Space Station is scheduled for 10:54 a.m. Moscow time on February 27," Roscosmos said.

The spacecraft’s Crew-6 comprises Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev, NASA astronauts Warren Hoburg and Stephen Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi.

On July 15, Roscosmos announced an agreement on cross flights of Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS. According to Roscosmos cosmonaut team commander Oleg Kononenko, the agreement provides for three flights of Russian cosmonauts on US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft.