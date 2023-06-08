Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia to make important contribution to global stability - Türkiye’s security council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will not only become the basis for establishing a lasting peace in the Caucasus, but will also make an important contribution to global stability.

This was stated during the first meeting of the new lineup of Turkish National Security Council, Trend reports.

During the meeting, issues such as the territorial integrity of Syria and the safe return of citizens to their countries, Sweden's membership in NATO and the war in Ukraine were also discussed.

