Gas prices in Europe surpass $400 per 1,000 cubic meters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The price of gas in Europe on Tuesday, according to the London Stock Exchange ICE, reached more than $400 per 1,000 cubic meters during exchange trading, Trend reports.

During the day it rose by more than 16% percent. July futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $404 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is equivalent to 36.16 euros per MWh, given the current euro/dollar exchange rate (ICE prices are in euros per MWh).

Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant in northern Norway was shut down on 31 May due to a gas leak. The plant typically provides about 5 percent of Norwegian gas exports and delivers 6.5 bcm per year.

It is expected to resume operations on June 14, according to information from the Norwegian gas transmission operator Gassco.