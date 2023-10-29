UAE requests UN Security Council meeting

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 29 October 2023 08:13 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The United Arab Emirates demanded a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Permanent Mission of Brazil to the UN, which currently serves as President of the Security Council said, Trend reports.

It is reported that the issue of setting a meeting time is being discussed.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

