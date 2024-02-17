Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 17 February 2024 08:07 (UTC +04:00)
Josep Borrell urges Israel to abandon its military operation in Rafah

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The EU is very concerned about the Israeli government's plans to conduct a ground operation in Rafah, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, Trend reports.

"The EU calls on the Israeli government not to launch military operations in Rafah, which would further worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgent delivery of essential services and humanitarian aid," he said.

According to him, "more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge from the fighting" in Rafah.

