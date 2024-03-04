Israel allows trucks with another batch of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Israeli authorities allowed 277 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the Office for Coordination of Activities of the Government of Israel in the Palestinian Territories under the Israeli Defense Ministry (COGAT) says, Trend reports.

According to the information, a total of 277 trucks with humanitarian aid were delivered to the Gaza Strip on March 3.

t was noted that the Israeli authorities “do not limit the volume of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip”.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.