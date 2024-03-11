Cillian Murphy wins Oscar for Best Actor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Cillian Murphy received an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in Christopher Nolan's biographical drama Oppenheimer, which tells the story of Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the American atomic bomb, Trend reports.

Previously, Cillian Murphy was awarded a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) for this role.

Competing for the gold statuette this year were Bradley Cooper (Maestro, 2023), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction, 2023), Colman Domingo (Rustin, 2023) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers, 2023).