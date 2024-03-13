Number of trucks with humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza Strip in 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. On March 12, at least 207 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were inspected and allowed into the Gaza Strip, the Office for the Coordination of Activities of the Israeli Government in the Palestinian Territories on wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

It is noted that 66% of these trucks transported food, while the rest delivered medicine, water and equipment for the organization of temporary accommodation centers.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.