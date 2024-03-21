UN Security Council may vote on draft resolution on Gaza Strip by end of week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The UN Security Council could vote by the end of this week on a US draft resolution on the Middle East calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the World Organization Robert Wood said, Trend reports.

"I don't want to talk about exact dates yet, but we would like [the vote] to take place as soon as possible. Perhaps this will happen by the end of this week," he noted.

Wood declined to talk about the details of the American document, noting that Washington is still discussing its text with members of the Security Council.