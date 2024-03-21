Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

UN Security Council may vote on draft resolution on Gaza Strip by end of week

World Materials 21 March 2024 20:37 (UTC +04:00)
UN Security Council may vote on draft resolution on Gaza Strip by end of week

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The UN Security Council could vote by the end of this week on a US draft resolution on the Middle East calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the World Organization Robert Wood said, Trend reports.

"I don't want to talk about exact dates yet, but we would like [the vote] to take place as soon as possible. Perhaps this will happen by the end of this week," he noted.

Wood declined to talk about the details of the American document, noting that Washington is still discussing its text with members of the Security Council.

Latest

Latest

Read more