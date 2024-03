BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Extraordinary presidential election will be held in Algeria on September 7, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the information, the previous presidential election in Algeria were held on December 12, 2019, and Abdelmadjid Tebbou received the support of 58 percent of voters. His five-year term expires in December 2024.

There is no information about the reasons for holding extraordinary election. It is also unknown whether Tebbu will take part in this election.