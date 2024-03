BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the UK and Japan, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said, Trend reports.

According to him, the funds will be received within the framework of the World Bank program.

The Prime Minister noted that $984 million of this will come from Japan and $516 million from the UK. He expressed hope that Ukraine will receive these funds by the end of March.