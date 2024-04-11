Fenerbahce given technical defeat in Turkish Super Cup match

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Fenerbahce football club has been given a technical defeat in the Turkish Super Cup match (3:0). The club was fined 4 million Turkish liras ($124,073.66), the decision of the Turkish Professional Football Disciplinary Council says, Trend reports.

According to the information, fans of the Galatasaray club were also fined a total of 212 thousand Turkish liras ($6,575.9) for incidents and slogans on the field.

The decision states that Ahmet Ketenci, who led the Turkish Fenerbahce players from the field, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and fined 520 thousand Turkish liras ($16,129.58).

After these decisions, it was noted that Galatasaray became the winner of the Turkish Super Cup for the 2022/23 season.