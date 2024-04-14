UN Security Council to meet on Iran's attack on Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. UN Security Council meeting on Iran's attack on Israel scheduled for April 14, the Malta Mission to the UN, Trend reports.

It is reported that the meeting is scheduled for 16:00 local time.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.