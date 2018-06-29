400 Syrian refugees in Lebanon return home

Around 400 Syrian refugees in Lebanon have returned to their homeland Thursday from Arsal to Qalamoun via the Wadi Hmayed using private buses, Xinhua reported citing Elnashra, a Lebanese news website.

"We have coordinated with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and we have sent them a letter in this regard for them to assume their responsibilities," the report said, quoting General Security Chief Abbas Ibrahim.

Around 1,000 Syrian refugees returned from Shabaa to Golan Heights two months ago.

"The return of refugees to their homeland today is not forced but voluntary," said Arsal Mayor Bassil al-Hujeiri.

The Syrian refugee crisis has been a hot topic in Lebanon lately.

According to the NGO Human Rights Watch, more than 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the UNHCR in Lebanon. The government estimates the true number of Syrian refugees in the country to be 1.5 million.

Political parties in Lebanon have, on many occasions, voiced their concerns about the large number of refugees in the country, saying that their prolonged stay represents an economic and social burden.

