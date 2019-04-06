Egypt says Libyan crisis cannot be resolved through military means

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Saturday the crisis in Libya could not be resolved through military means, but added the security situation in the country had long been a source of worry, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Egypt has supported from the beginning a political agreement as a tool to prevent any military solution” in Libya, Shoukry said during a joint news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov broadcast on state television.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news