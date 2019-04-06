Egypt says Libyan crisis cannot be resolved through military means

6 April 2019 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Saturday the crisis in Libya could not be resolved through military means, but added the security situation in the country had long been a source of worry, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Egypt has supported from the beginning a political agreement as a tool to prevent any military solution” in Libya, Shoukry said during a joint news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov broadcast on state television.

