At least 14 died, 28 injured in car bomb explosion in southwest Syria

At least 14 people died and 28 were injured on Sunday as a result of a car bomb explosion in Syria's northwestern city of Azaz, a local source told Sputnik, Trend reports.

"According to preliminary information, 14 people have died and 28 were injured [in the explosion]," the source said.

According to the source, the explosion took place in the centre of the city. He added that the place was crowded and the death toll may rise.

In April, at least nine people were killed in a mine explosion and the detonation of two car bombs in Raqqa, according to the Hawar agency, citing a source in a city hospital.

