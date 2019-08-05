At Least 16 Killed, 21 Injured In Explosion at Cancer Institute in Cairo (UPDATED)

5 August 2019 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

At least 16 people were killed and more than 20 injured following the explosion of an oxygen cylinder at the Cancer Institute in the centre of the Egyptian capital, local media reported Monday, citing Egyptian authorities, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to Egyptian-based media, the powerful explosion near the medical facility was caused by the detonation of an oxygen cylinder that was inside of a car that collided with another vehicle in the centre of the city.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to one of the staffers at the institute.

"Sixteen people were killed, 21 were injured [...] during an accident at the Cancer Institute", a spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry Health said. According to the country's interior ministry, the accident was caused by an oxygen cylinder explosion.

Local media reported earlier on Monday that at least 8 people had been killed due to the explosion.

The explosion reportedly caused a blaze and dozens of fire trucks were sent to the scene to extinguish the flames. Emergency services are reportedly still working at the scene of the accident.

03:26 (GMT+4) At least one person was killed and several others injured following the explosion of an oxygen cylinder at the Cancer Institute in the centre of the Egyptian capital, a source in the nation's interior ministry said Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the source, the powerful explosion was caused by a detonation of an oxygen cylinder that was inside of a parked car near the medical facility.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to one of the staffers at the institute.

Local media reported early on Monday, that at least 8 people had been killed due to the explosion.

The explosion reportedly caused a blaze and dozens of fire trucks were sent to the scene to extinguish the flame.

