Tunisia's Interior Ministry denies return of fighters from terror hotbeds

11 November 2019 20:03 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisia's Interior Ministry on Monday denied reports that fighters belonging to terrorist organizations or who participated in terrorist operations in hotbeds have returned to Tunisia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement released by the ministry, anyone known to be involved in terrorist acts or to have joined terrorist organizations operating abroad must be immediately referred to specialized judicial institutions.

The ministry said that once returned to Tunisia, such individuals will be submitted to the competent justice in the matter.

Some Tunisian and foreign news websites have reported the return of fighters who belonged to terrorist groups or participated in terrorist attacks in areas of tension.

