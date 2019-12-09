Iraqi parliament agrees candidacy for prime minister amid street protests

9 December 2019 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

The factions in the Iraqi parliament agreed on Monday on the candidacy of the future prime minister, lawmaker Nahida Diani stated, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Political factions have chosen several candidates for the post of prime minister. I have information that an agreement has been reached on the candidacy of the head of government, but so far the name of the candidate has not been revealed", Diani said.

Although the name of the person has not been revealed, it is known that he was not part of previous governments. It is expected that his candidacy will satisfy the "street" amid mass anti-government protests nationwide.

"It will be an independent politician who is not a member of any of the factions, is close to the people, and never previously held posts in power structures or government", she added.
In late November, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi sent a letter of resignation to parliament, which was accepted.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demanded the resignation of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood on trial for excessive use of force against protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll has grown to 400 people.

