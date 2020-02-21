Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Several Ballistic Missiles Fired From Yemen's Sanaa

Saudi Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles launched from Yemen's capital of Sanaa towards its territory, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday citing the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

It added that the attacks were carried out by the Houthi rebels and targeted "cities and civilians".

The missiles were reportedly thwarted by the Patriot PAC-3 air defence system. Al-Maliki has condemned the launches as "barbaric".

Yemen has been engulfed in an ongoing armed conflict between pro-Saudi forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthis since 2015.