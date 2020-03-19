UAE suspends issuing work permits starting Thursday until further notice - WAM
The United Arab Emirates suspended issuing all types of work permits starting Thursday until further notice as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, state news agency (WAM) reported late on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The decision excludes internal transportation permits and employment permits for Expo 2020, WAM added.
Latest
Coronavirus to be eradicated relatively soon in Azerbaijan, thanks to measures taken - Academy of Sciences