Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower

A fire broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, injuring several people, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 48-floor Abbco Tower building caught fire around 9 p.m. local time (1700 GMT). Burning debris was seen falling from the tower engulfed in flames, according to the reports.

The building was evacuated by firefighters. The cause of the fire was unclear. Enditem