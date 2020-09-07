470 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 74,454 in total
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced 470 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 74,454, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
At the same time, 438 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 66,533, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said.
It also confirmed two more deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 390.
The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.
It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On Feb. 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.
