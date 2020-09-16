Lebanon's total COVID-19 cases exceed 25,000

Lebanon's total number of COVID-19 cases increased by 592 cases to 25,449 on Tuesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total death toll from the coronavirus went up by six to 252, it added.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Tuesday that the ministry is working on securing the vaccine against COVID-19 at a reasonable price, taking into account the economic and financial crisis in Lebanon.

He added that the ministry is also in contact with the Russian embassy to secure studies that assess the importance of the vaccine produced by Russia.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.