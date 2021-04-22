Qatar reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 199,180 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 819 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 199,180, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 757 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 176,188, while the fatalities increased by nine to 400.

A total of 1,854,566 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,320,866.