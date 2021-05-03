Qatar reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, 206,948 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 646 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 206,948, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,480 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 192,551, while the fatalities increased by seven to 472, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,913,127 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,579,002.