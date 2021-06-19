Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.
