Saudi-led coalition intercepts 2 drones fired toward border city

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen on Sunday intercepted two drones launched toward the Saudi border city of Khamis Mushait, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coalition accused the Houthi militia in Yemen of continuing to target civilians, pledging to take military steps to protect them.

The coalition announced earlier the interception of two missiles launched toward Najran and Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom's southwest region.