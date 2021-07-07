Qatar's Dukhan Bank expected to sell $500 mln in AT1 sukuk
Qatar's Dukhan Bank is expected to sell $500 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Islamic bonds, for which it has given the initial price guidance of around 4.375%, a document showed on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The size of the issuance will not grow, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to be launched later in the day.
Citi, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, KFH Capital, QInvest, QNB Capital, and Societe Generale are arranging the deal.
AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can call them in after a specified period. Dukhan's sukuk will be non-callable for five-and-a-half years.
Latest
Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce to boost improvement of countries' economic relations - ambassador
Youth union of Azerbaijan's ruling party makes statement on Okhchuchay river's pollution by Armenia (PHOTO)
Fuel consumption to enjoy sustained recovery in markets with high vaccination rates - Fitch Solutions
Most int'l financial institutions realized just how bad coal is for long-term business - NGO Forum on ADB (INTERVIEW)
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO)