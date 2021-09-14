IsDB Institute Wins ‘Best Islamic Research & Development’ Award for 2021

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has gained yet another recognition by winning the ‘Best Islamic Research & Development Award’ for the year 2021.

The award was presented during the 11th Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA), held online on 14 September 2021 to celebrate excellence in the global Islamic finance industry.

According to GIFA, the IsDB Institute won the award following a selection process in which three other institutions were considered for the same award.

In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of the IsDB Institute and Chief Economist of the IsDB Group, said: “The IsDB Institute is delighted to receive the Best Islamic Research & Development Award for 2021. We are grateful first and foremost to the Almighty (s.w.t) for giving us the ability and the energy to weather the COVID-19 storm and to achieve our objectives. We are blessed with a remarkable team of creative, skilled, and dedicated leaders and professionals who enabled the Institute to stand out among our excellent peers.”

“Together, the team was able to develop, within the framework of Islamic economics and finance, pioneering knowledge-based solutions to address some of the challenges facing our societies,” Dr. Al-Suwailem added.

This is the fourth time the Institute has won an award from GIFA. The previous awards were received in 2014, 2015 and 2016 at the time when the Institute was known as the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI).

Less than a year ago, the Institute also won the ‘Best Islamic Research Firm’ Award for 2020 in the IFN Service Providers Poll, in recognition of the Institute’s demonstration of thought leadership and dynamism during 2020 despite the Covid-19 crises.

The IsDB Institute (IsDBI), previously known as IRTI, is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute is mandated to lead the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of 57 Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide.