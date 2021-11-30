UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asia buyers in Feb

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will supply full volumes of all crude grades to term customers in Asia in February for a third straight month, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

This comes ahead of the meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, on Thursday to discuss output policy for 2022.

The United Arab Emirates producer has restored full supplies to Asia since December after OPEC+ agreed to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day a month from August.

ADNOC exports the bulk of its crude to Asia and its grades include Murban, Umm Lulu, Das and Upper Zakum.