Islamic State fighters kill five in attack near northern Iraqi village

Islamic State militants killed four Peshmerga soldiers and a civilian, and wounded six other people in an attack near Qara Salem village in northern Iraq, security sources said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said in a statement that the attack caused casualties, but did not confirm the toll.

One Peshmerga colonel said Islamic State fighters were using hit-and-run tactics in night attacks on their positions.

"They avoid holding the ground for longer time ... More reinforcement forces were dispatched to the area to prevent further attacks," the colonel said.

Iraqi security forces units have been mobilized to the area to help the Peshmerga, said an Iraqi military source.