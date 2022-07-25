Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister

Kuwait named the emir's son as prime minister on Sunday, replacing caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid who faced a combative parliament amid a feud between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah to the post in a decree and asked him to propose a new cabinet for approval.

Last month the crown prince said he was dissolving parliament and would issue a decree for early elections, a move welcomed by opposition lawmakers who had staged a sit-in to press the prince to name a new prime minister.