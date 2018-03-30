Foreign Minister: China to import $8 trillion of goods in next five years

30 March 2018 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

China will import $8 billion of goods and attract $600 billion of foreign investment in the next five years, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday, Reuters reports.

China’s overseas investment will reach $750 billion in the next five years, the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website, citing Wang at a conference in Vietnam.

Wang said China would widen market access and open up its financial sector.

The practices of unilateralism and protectionism would be a form of regression, and not only would they lead to a dead end, they would damage one’s own interests, he said.

