China supports Trump's halting of war games on Korean peninsula

China said on Wednesday that it supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States would halt war games on the Korean peninsula, adding that it shows China’s “dual suspension” proposal is practical, Reuters reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China has proposed what it calls a dual suspension, whereby North Korea suspends nuclear and missile tests, and South Korea and the United States suspend military drills so they can sit down for talks.

