China supports Trump's halting of war games on Korean peninsula

13 June 2018 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

China said on Wednesday that it supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States would halt war games on the Korean peninsula, adding that it shows China’s “dual suspension” proposal is practical, Reuters reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China has proposed what it calls a dual suspension, whereby North Korea suspends nuclear and missile tests, and South Korea and the United States suspend military drills so they can sit down for talks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
U.S. official eyes Israel's Egypt border for Mexico wall ideas
Israel 12:53
IEA: Oil demand seen steady in 2019 but OPEC supply, trade risks loom
Oil&Gas 12:49
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
Russia 12:47
Turkmenistan aims at accelerated construction of gas chemical enterprises
Oil&Gas 12:06
Uzbekistan, China may launch charter flights
Tourism 11:09
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:25
Oil prices drop on prospect of rising supplies
Oil&Gas 09:40
Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump accept each other's visit invitations
US 02:49
New US sanctions will have no effect - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
Russia 01:05
UN Sec Gen: implementing agreements by US, North Korean leaders requires patience
World 00:26
IAEA welcomes DPRK's commitment to denuclearization
Other News 12 June 23:52
US troops in South Korea receive no orders to halt military exercise - Pentagon
US 12 June 22:12
US must sustain maximum economic pressure on Pyongyang - House Speaker
US 12 June 21:58
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:56
Kazakhstan eyes to export alfalfa hay to China
Kazakhstan 12 June 18:50
Uzbek-S. Korean gas-chemical company announces tender on supply of spare parts
Tenders 12 June 18:45
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10