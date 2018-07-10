China raises tariff rates for some U.S. optical fiber products, from July 11

10 July 2018 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday it is raising “anti-dumping tariff rates” for some optical fiber products originating from the United States, effective on Wednesday, July 11, Reuters reports.

The new anti-dumping tariff rates for dispersion unshifted single-mode optical fiber imported from the U.S. range between 33.3 percent to 78.2 percent, compared with 4.7 percent to 18.6 percent as set in 2011.

U.S. companies including Corning Inc, OFS Fitel, LLC and Draka Communications Americas Inc are among firms affected by the tariff change, the ministry said on its website.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China's Xi pledges $20 billion in loans to revive Middle East
China 11:36
Oil prices rise as looming Norway strike adds to disruptions
Oil&Gas 11:33
Trump departs for Europe for meetings with foreign leaders
US 11:22
China expanding investments in Uzbek economy
Economy news 09:54
Germany, China reaffirm their support for Iran nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 07:51
China's Li visits Berlin with trade warning for Trump
China 9 July 17:35
Latest
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Inflation rate decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:39
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:35
Azerbaijan sees slight increase in lending
Economy news 14:23
Azerbaijan’s state budget executed with surplus in 1H18
Economy news 14:11
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:10
Erdogan visits grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 14:03
Bank deposits of Azerbaijani districts’ population increase
Economy news 13:49
Azerbaijan’s sciences academy to buy enterprise resource planning system via tender
ICT 13:40