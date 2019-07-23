Gas poisoning kills 5 in north China

23 July 2019 06:33 (UTC+04:00)

Five people were killed and another four injured by gas poisoning at a biochemical company in Huailai County in north China's Hebei Province Monday afternoon, local authorities said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Monday when workers were cleaning a sewage tank at the Great Wall Biochemical Engineering Co., according to the county's publicity department.

Five people were killed, and another four are in stable conditions after medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

