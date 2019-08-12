Typhoon Lekima leaves 44 dead, 16 missing in China (UPDATED)

12 August 2019 08:42 (UTC+04:00)

Typhoon Lekima has left 44 dead and 16 missing in two Chinese provinces, wreaking havoc there with torrential rains and strong gales, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

By Monday morning, the death toll in Zhejiang Province has risen to 39 while nine others remained missing, said the Zhejiang provincial flood control headquarters.

The ninth and strongest typhoon of the year has affected 6.68 million residents in Zhejiang, among whom 1.26 million were evacuated. It damaged 234,000 hectares of crops, inflicting a direct economic loss of 24.22 billion yuan (about 3.4 billion U.S. dollars).

Lekima landed at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the city of Wenling in Zhejiang. It made a second landing at 8:50 p.m. Sunday on the coast of Qingdao in Shandong Province.

In Shandong, it has left five people dead and seven missing, affecting 1.66 million people and forcing the relocation of 183,800 as of Monday morning, said the provincial emergency management department.

07:19 (GMT+4) Typhoon Lekima has left five people dead and seven missing after making landfall in the coastal areas of east China's Shandong Province Sunday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The typhoon has inflicted losses in 79 county-level areas in Shandong, affecting 1.66 million people and forcing the relocation of 183,800, said the provincial emergency management department.

Heavy rains and strong gales have damaged 175,400 hectares of crops and toppled 609 houses, inflicting a direct economic loss of 1.48 billion yuan (211 million U.S. dollars), it said.

The disastrous weather is not yet over, and the rescue and relief work is underway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 32 as storm moves north
China 00:45
U.S. adviser Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran and China
US 11 August 22:39
28 dead after Typhoon Lekima lands in east China
China 11 August 08:13
Death toll rises to 22 as Typhoon Lekima sweeps through east China
China 10 August 22:43
Typhoon in eastern China causes landslide, killing 13 people
Other News 10 August 12:27
China-Uzbekistan JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 10 August 12:16
Latest
Guatemala conservative wins presidential election: electoral tribunal
Other News 08:21
German Investment Corp. eyes to expand portfolio in Azerbaijan’s economy
Finance 08:00
Airstrikes kill 4 militants in eastern Afghan province
Other News 06:35
Guatemalan conservative Giammattei leads presidency race: early results
Other News 05:46
Turkey says ready for closer ties with Iran in all areas
Turkey 05:01
UK PM Johnson orders sentencing review for dangerous offenders
Europe 04:20
Fire at U.S. day care center kills five children
US 03:28
Militants attacks left 23 Syrian servicemen killed from August 10-11
Arab World 02:49
Tanzanian PM forms team to probe fuel tanker explosion as death toll rises to 69
Other News 02:05