Death toll from coronavirus in China reaches 56, over 300 new cases registered

The number of people who have died from coronavirus has reached 56, and over 300 new cases have been registered in China, CCTV reported on Sunday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China stands at 1,975, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

One death was registered in Shanghai, according to state media reports, the first one in the city. The patient who died was an 88-year-old man with other health issues, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported. Another patient is reported to be in critical condition.

Hubei Province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, confirmed 323 new infection cases and 13 new deaths, the local Global Times newspaper reported. Another patient died in China's Henan province.

China's Tianjin city shut all inter-province shuttle buses from 27 January to curb the coronavirus outbreak, according to CCTV.

Earlier, China's National Health Commission confirmed 1,372 cases and at least 41 deaths from coronavirus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news