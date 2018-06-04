Germany’s Left Party co-leader calls for returning Russia to G7

4 June 2018 06:29 (UTC+04:00)

Co-leader of the German Left Party (Die Linke) Sahra Wagenknecht called for returning Russia into the G7 to counterbalance the United States in the group, Sputnik reprots.

Germany’s Left Party Co-leader Calls for Returning Russia to G7.

“We expelled Russia from G8. The problem is that the United States is conducting there its own policy, which is not desirable for other six [states]. Maybe the Russian return to the G8 would be a counterbalance needed for conducting counterpolicy … We need Russia to solve problems,” Wagenknecht told the Deutschlandfunk radio broadcaster.

The European Union is concerned over recent US President Donald Trump’s decision to remove exemptions and impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Russia used to be the group's member for 16 years until 2014, when the seven states boycotted the G8 summit in Russia’s Sochi, citing disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
German police shoot man at Berlin Cathedral
Europe 3 June 21:12
Hamburg Airport temporarily stopped working because of short circuit
World 3 June 19:27
U.S. isolated at G7 meeting over tariffs: French minister
US 2 June 21:30
Russian State Duma chairman to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 2 June 19:43
Russian, Turkish prime ministers discuss construction of Akkuyu NPP, TurkStream pipeline
Russia 2 June 18:53
Direct flights to connect Azerbaijan's Baku with Russia's Chelyabinsk
Tourism 2 June 16:37
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender
Economy news 2 June 16:33
UK, German, Korean companies participate in construction of Tashkent City
Economy news 2 June 13:18
Birds eat words at Russian Foreign Ministry?
Commentary 2 June 12:10
US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China
US 2 June 11:56
Turkey to strengthen relations with Russia: Erdogan
Turkey 2 June 11:15
Russia, UAE sign partnership deal, aim for stability in oil markets
Oil&Gas 2 June 10:28
Putin counts on fruitful cooperation with Italy’s new prime minister
Russia 2 June 10:16
Russia to dispatch new missile cruiser to Mediterranean
Russia 2 June 05:27
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56
Iran, Russia using national currencies in trade: official
Economy news 1 June 20:20
Russian Foreign Ministry positive about new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 20:03
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
Israel 1 June 17:53