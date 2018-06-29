Hundreds march in Paris against Macron reforms

Several hundred participants, including representatives from the FO and CGT labour unions, come out to protest Macron's policies, Press TV reported.

CGT head Philippe Martinez says the demonstration is meant to show the government that although the summer holidays are approaching, resistance to the policies will not be relaxed.

One of the protesters, member of La France Insoumise Party, Eric Coquerel slammed the government, saying "it is doing more and more politics for the rich, against the general interest and against the vast majority of the population."

One of the central planks of Macron's reform program is plans to bring the French railways in line with EU rules on market liberalization.

Railways unions were unable to stop the National Assembly from voting by 452 to 80 in favor of the bill.

