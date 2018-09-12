Juncker calls on EU to flex global muscle as U.S. retreats

12 September 2018 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union should flex its potential strength as a world power as the United States under President Donald Trump pulls back from international engagement, EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday.

In his annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the European Commission president said that when united, the EU was a force to be reckoned with.

“Whenever Europe speaks as one, we can impose our position on others,” Juncker said.

