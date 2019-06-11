Hostage situation reported in French prison

11 June 2019 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

A hostage situation is ongoing in a prison in the French city of Condé-sur-Sarthe, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday citing its sources, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The French Ministry of Justice has already responded to the incident at the Orne prison by activating a crisis unit as two supervisors are currently being held hostage.

According to local media, the incident unfolded during meal time at the prison; the offender took advantage of the staff letting their guards down at the time.

This is not the first time a detained prisoner has created a hostage situation during his incarceration. In May, the prison in the city of Condé-sur-Sarthe had seen another hostage-taking incident.

